Letter to the editor: Stand up to protect your community

I am writing this letter with great concern for our area.

The town of Moreau Planning Board passed a decision to permit Saratoga Biochar to be built in the Moreau Industrial Park, with very little oversight for the environmental affects it might have. Their process is new and no one can tell us the effects it could have on our community.

There was no traffic study done. There is no way to access the Moreau Industrial Park by using the Moreau roadways, due to weight restrictions or being residential roadways. There is a good chance they will use Fort Edward, Hudson Falls or Glens Falls to travel with these large trucks full of human waste.

The Moreau Planning Board left it up to Saratoga Biochar to make sure they are complying with smell, air quality and emissions. A company to police themself. Our area has already dealt with high cancer rates and polluted water due a lack of environmental oversight in the past. Our future generations need oversight today. This is not just a Moreau problem. It affects our whole region. It will affect the village of Fort Edward, towns of Kingsbury and Fort Edward and the city of Glens Falls. Don’t let the lack of oversight by the Moreau Planning Board let oversized trucks filled with waste product drive your roads, smell up and pollute your air.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has requested a public comment period for adjoining communities to Moreau.

Please look into this and don’t let your community be affected by poor decisions that were made by another town. Stand up to protect your community against something that could hurt your community, environment and future generations. A public hearing by DEC to be announced shortly. Please let your voice be heard.

Wally Hudder, South Glens Falls