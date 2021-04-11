Letter to the editor: Stand up for the precious greenery

Editor:

Mr. Patten (Sunday article) should take a walk around Glens Falls and Queensbury and look at our apartments and rental properties before he attempts to concretize Glens Falls’ little patch of peaceful green space. I love that area with the beautiful Episcopal Church surrounding itself with a coat of luscious green for at least three seasons. I walk this way of beauty so often to the Glens Falls Senior Center. And so walk many others!

Perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic has left us so drained currently that our citizen protests against this proposed apartment complex are weak.

Have we forgotten that Glens Falls already has a poor clean air rating? And that we are currently hiring Mr. DeFazio to bring forth his passion for sustainable and clean air surroundings? Every inch of greenery is precious. Our residents know that we do not need more apartments but rather more business filling our empty storefronts on Glen Street and environs due to this virus.

I encourage each one of us who want to breath cleaner air and walk in the beauty of green open space to protest the destruction of the area with more apartments and a parking lot!

Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Glens Falls

