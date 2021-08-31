Letter to the editor: Staff's kindness will be remembered

Editor:

My mother recently celebrated her 90th birthday at her home at the Slate Valley Center in Granville. The staff have always treated her with kindness and compassion and they did not disappoint when I wanted to have a party for her.

Janice and Gary, who on their days off came in to set up a canopy outside along with tables and chairs, far exceeded expectations and made this milestone birthday party possible.

After a long year of window visits, I so appreciate everyone’s efforts in making it possible to celebrate safely together! Your kindness will not be forgotten.

Gayle LaSarso, Gansevoort

