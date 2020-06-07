Letter to the editor: Staff, shoppers helped overseas soldiers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Nemer Dodge of Queensbury and shoppers at the Hannaford supermarket in Hudson Falls should take tremendous pride in the way they marked the Memorial Day weekend, and Operation Adopt A Soldier (OAAS) thanks them for their help.

Wilton-based OAAS, which provides free comfort kits for U.S. military personnel serving overseas in areas of conflict, has resumed limited operations after suspending all programs in mid-March because of the pandemic.

Up stepped Charles Albrecht Sr., Nemer's general manager, and several of his employees, who spent Saturday, May 23 outside the Hannaford to appeal for much-needed items to send our troops. OAAS shelves were empty due to the shutdown, so product and monetary donations are needed to replenish inventory.

Shoppers donated enough goods to fill a Nemer pickup truck and two SUVs, and the Nemer folks drove everything to our office and unpacked the vehicles.

Thanks to everyone's help, OAAS volunteers packed 200 boxes to ship the first week of June — the first sizable shipment since March.