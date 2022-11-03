Letter to the editor: Stabilize the country by voting GOP line

I do not doubt there are “lifelong” Republicans that won’t vote for party. I was a DINO who grew up in Albany. I supported the local city party, and that is where my support ended. When I moved in 1985, I changed to Republican. Many people register in the majority party where they live to be part of a majority.

A recent “lifelong Republican” letter writer hit all the Democratic talking points down to the Charlottesville misrepresentation. I need to remind people that challenging the results of an election is part of what makes this country great. Hillary Clinton still says Trump was an illegitimate president. Every time a Republican has been elected president over the last few decades, House Democrats have objected to the result.

New York state as well as other states violated either their state constitution or the U.S. constitution by changing voting rules for the 2020 election. Elise and Lee simply did their duty and refuse to bend to pressure from the media and those that have Trump hatred.

It is the Democratic Party with Biden at the head that has sowed division in the country. It is the Democratic Party that tries to make everything about race, abortion and wokeness. The changes to the criminal justice system by Democrats in N.Y. have been more detrimental to minority communities, not helpful.

Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, signed executive orders that reversed the nation’s energy independence. N.Y. canceled fracking. Are you better off today than you were before the Democratic Party had a majority in the House and Senate and all branches of N.Y. government? No! That is why I am supporting the entire Republican slate this election. It will help stabilize our sinking ship. Zeldin, Stefanik, Pinion, Henry, Rodriguez, Stec, Catalfamo and Obstarczyk will get my vote Nov. 8.

Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls