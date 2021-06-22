Letter to the editor: Sports seasons were about more than hardware

Editor:

I was disappointed to read Greg Brownell's wrap-up of the condensed high school sports seasons.

Journalists may focus exclusively on championships and "hardware." But to those directly involved — players, their families and coaches — high school sports are about much more. They are about relationships. They are about competition. They are about physical activity, leadership, pushing your limits and handling adversity.

Although the last several months provided seasons that were uniquely challenging, student-athletes were still given the opportunity to experience all of the above.

Hardware may not have always been at stake but something more important was: memories. Maybe that's why every player and coach Mr. Brownell quoted expressed not resentment or fatigue, but gratitude.

Brian Farenell, Glens Falls

