Letter to the editor: Sports can be key to high school

Editor:
As a fellow Queensbury alum who competed in a sport every season since I was in seventh grade, sports defined my experience at Queensbury and shaped who I am as a person today. Academics, extracurriculars, and spending time with friends were valuable experiences during my time as a Spartan, but competing with my fellow classmates gave me an invaluable sense of confidence and fellowship.
Just hearing about how the basketball or hockey team did sparked my interest, and I know many would agree to this as a member of the Queensbury community. Sports undeniably bring together people from every corner. I vividly recall how much I looked forward to just going to practice, and exchanging a smile with one of my many teammates.
I couldn’t imagine what the high-schoolers right now are going through. Sports were one of their sole sources of hope and a flotation device in these times that seem to drown us in uncertainty and loneliness.
Listen to the experts they say? And here we are not doing such; sports can be conducted, and have been conducted in other school systems, safely. As we know, it is no one’s fault, students still have been robbed of countless memories.
When science supports the safety to proceed and the government grants the ability to, adults are supposed to lead the way and not let fear win, and here this is what is happening.
What is the community teaching children? It’s teaching not to lead with strength and persist safely, but to lazily give up and strip students of priceless memories and experiences.
We cannot let fear and unwarranted hysteria prevent sports from safely giving students a necessary means to grow athletically and personally as individuals who lift up their teammates and represent Queensbury with pride.
Emma Hayes, Queensbury