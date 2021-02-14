Letter to the editor: Sports can be key to high school

Editor:

As a fellow Queensbury alum who competed in a sport every season since I was in seventh grade, sports defined my experience at Queensbury and shaped who I am as a person today. Academics, extracurriculars, and spending time with friends were valuable experiences during my time as a Spartan, but competing with my fellow classmates gave me an invaluable sense of confidence and fellowship.

Just hearing about how the basketball or hockey team did sparked my interest, and I know many would agree to this as a member of the Queensbury community. Sports undeniably bring together people from every corner. I vividly recall how much I looked forward to just going to practice, and exchanging a smile with one of my many teammates.

I couldn’t imagine what the high-schoolers right now are going through. Sports were one of their sole sources of hope and a flotation device in these times that seem to drown us in uncertainty and loneliness.

Listen to the experts they say? And here we are not doing such; sports can be conducted, and have been conducted in other school systems, safely. As we know, it is no one’s fault, students still have been robbed of countless memories.