Letter to the editor: Sponsorship could solve medical debt issue in the nation

Last Monday's edition of The Post-Star featured a front-page story documenting the heartbreaking plight of people burdened with medical debt.

The article also mentioned the subsequent bankruptcy and credit impairment incurred as well as the emotional stress and anxiety accompanying such hardship. This is a shameful reflection of our society and needs to be resolved.

One recommended solution was expanding Medicaid coverage to provide insurance for the uninsured. Although well-intended, this measure would only result in more wasteful government bureaucracy and create additional public debt and more inflation.

Furthermore, many people would fall through coverage and eligibility gaps and still be left without insurance, as the article acknowledged.

A more effective, efficient and unique approach is the concept of medical sponsorship.

For example, I currently sponsor several children through Child Fund International. Sponsorship provides these children with access to education and health care services. Recently, the parents of one these children could not afford their child’s hospital bill.

No problem. My sponsorship donation took care are of it — thanks to my stock dividends in Coca-Cola.

If medical sponsorship can work in far distant Godforsaken countries like Ethiopia and Uganda, there’s no reason why it could not work in this country.

The prime sponsor source would be the ultra-wealthy, particularly Wall Street fat cats who have billions to burn. Sponsor solicitations would be sent to the wealthy who would be incentivized (or should I say prodded) with a tax credit (the carrot) if accepting the invitation or a tax assessment (the stick) on their assets if refusing the offer.

The wealthy could register for sponsorships on the health exchanges and when care is given to the impoverished uninsured, the hospital would then bill the sponsor(s). In Mrs. Mais’s case, her $500,000 debt could be discharged (pun intended) by two sponsors contributing $250,000 each, 10 sponsors donating $50,000 each, or 50 sponsors paying $10,000 each. Any number of combinations would work.

Resulting tax assessments would also be available to defray unpaid medical bills.

After all, if wealthy individuals can donate billions to build museums and art centers, they can certainty help some poor soul who has been impoverished all because they had the misfortune of getting sick.

I realize this appears an off-the-wall idea but the time has come to find an effective prescription to cure this problem without the adverse side effects of burdening our economy with more opportunity costs.

American innovation and ingenuity at its best.

Let's do it!

Edward B. Corcoran,

president, EBC Investors,

Fort Ann