Letter to the editor: Spongy moths threaten forests

Editor:

Ask any Adirondack resident about spongy moths (formerly known as “gypsy moths”) and they will tell you about the infestation that occurred during the summer of 2021. During that time, elevated populations of spongy moth caterpillars fed on large amounts of leaves in the region, causing significant leaf damage and, for some trees, death.

Spikes in spongy moth populations (like this one) generally occur every 10-15 years, as these insects are invasive, and consequently lack a natural predator to inhibit their population growth. However, recent increases in the local effects of climate change may make these large increases in population more common.

Winter temperature is a critical factor in the survival of spongy moths since eggs cannot survive sub-zero winter temperatures. Considering the warmer temperatures that we experienced this winter due to climate change, more eggs than usual likely survived the cold. Northern climates are also becoming more hospitable to spongy moths, so the species’ range may increase to threaten 15 to 75% more forests. Because of all of that, research is now suggesting that a level of damage similar to what was seen in 2021 may occur again this summer.

Climate change also affects the ability of our forests to respond to the extreme disruption exacted by spongy moths. Warmer winters means less snow cover and a decreased capability for trees to store sugar in their roots, making trees more vulnerable to disturbances like spongy moths. So, many forests no longer have the ability to survive these major defoliation events. Furthermore, when trees become more vulnerable after losing all their leaves to spongy moths, they are less likely to survive the effects of climate change, creating a self-perpetuating cycle. The natural biodiversity of our forests is thus at stake if sufficient action against spongy moths and climate change is not taken.

Abigail Saks, Hague

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0