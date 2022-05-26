Letter to the editor: Spit baths and need for change

Editor:
I recently discovered spit baths. It wasn’t out of an altruistic effort to reduce my water consumption. One of my legs is bandaged for a period of time and had no choice. To my surprise I found a basin of hot water is sufficient — and delightful. People around the world no doubt find Americans’ habit of daily hot showers and shampoos amusing and/or unbelievably wasteful.
I sense that the future holds spit baths as a way of life for our children and grandchildren. There will be many other “inconvenient” lifestyle changes as well, in response to our changing environment. Let’s begin to implement them now. I would enjoy seeing replies from others about changes they see around them in their daily lives which will impact our children’s futures in a positive way. In fact, I encourage The Post-Star to make it a weekly column. Feel free to call it “Spit Baths.”
Nancy Ellett-Crosby, Greenwich
Tags
- Skater
- Competitor
- Editor
- Trainer
- Sport
- Coach
- Harry Kresky
- Fossil Fuel
- Climate Change
- Bank
- Economics
- Finance
- Meteorology
- Bill Mckibben
- Leach
- Crop
- Environmentalist
- Elise
- Crime
- Politics
- Criminal Law
- Hypocrisy
- Donald
- Hochul
- Marijuana
- Help
- Parking
- Street
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- City Planning
- Car
- Oregon
- Residential Area
- Portland
- Revenue
- Ticketing
- Choice
- Couple
- Publishing
- Worship
- Genealogy
- Star
- Page
- Mom
- Mother-to-be
- Nation
- Politician
- Border
- Policy
- Invasion
- Congresswoman
- Board Of Education
- Proposal
- Plan
- Levy
- Election
- Budget
- Capital
- Subsidy
- Bill
- Law
- Emergency
- Nypa
- Congress
- Renewable Energy
- Commerce
- Climate
- Parking Garage
- Revitalization
- Pedestrian
- City
- Pollution
- Solution
- Sidewalk
- Fertilizer
- Contaminant
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Saratoga Biochar
- Carbon
- Product
- Biosolid
- Pathogen
- Moreau
- Moreau Planning Board
- Internet
- Dec
- Planning Board
- Concern
- Brain
- America
- People Of Color
- Work
- Remorse
- Trump
- Cnn
- Administration
- Liar
- Voting
- Leftist
- Journalism
- Publication
- Such
- Lunatic
- Dweller
- Fact
- Contemporary History
- Letter
- Democrats
- Electorate
- Biden
- Guts
- Crap
- Whistle
- Procellacor
- Lake
- Hydrography
- Weed
- Label
- Risk
- Doubt
- Milfoil
- Republicans
- Insurrection
- Advertisement
- Stefanik
- Reply
- Spit Baths
- Habit
- Lifestyle
- Future
- American
- Environment
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!