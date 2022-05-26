 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Spit baths and need for change

Letter to the editor

Editor:

I recently discovered spit baths. It wasn’t out of an altruistic effort to reduce my water consumption. One of my legs is bandaged for a period of time and had no choice. To my surprise I found a basin of hot water is sufficient — and delightful. People around the world no doubt find Americans’ habit of daily hot showers and shampoos amusing and/or unbelievably wasteful.

I sense that the future holds spit baths as a way of life for our children and grandchildren. There will be many other “inconvenient” lifestyle changes as well, in response to our changing environment. Let’s begin to implement them now. I would enjoy seeing replies from others about changes they see around them in their daily lives which will impact our children’s futures in a positive way. In fact, I encourage The Post-Star to make it a weekly column. Feel free to call it “Spit Baths.”

Nancy Ellett-Crosby, Greenwich

