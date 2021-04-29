Letter to the editor: Speaking truth to power is needed

Editor:

I enjoy Mr. Gene Casella's reminiscences. He appears to be a man who believes in morality and family values. It is impressive that he has lived through 14 presidents. Certainly he has seen the government's role in society grow and change during that lifetime. I imagine he and his family have benefited from government services during that time, but my purpose here is not about the role of government.

I am upset that Mr. Casella is joining the ranks of religious folk who argue that Donald Trump bears any resemblance to King David. David was a great ruler. He was brave and smart, and, yes, he was also flawed, greatly. What made him great was that he acknowledged his sin when confronted with it. He accepted a terrible punishment (the loss of a child) and out of his repentance and redemption came some of the most beautiful psalms in the Bible. It's OK that Trump can't write beyond an illiterate tweet, but it is not OK that he is a liar, a cheat, and has and is attempting to dismantle our country. The Donald does not acknowledge any flaw, in itself a major flaw.