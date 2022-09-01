Letter to the editor: Speak up, leaders, on climate change issue

We all know the type — the person who lives in the neighborhood, wants to be a leader and pretends to speak for us. That so-called leader then trashes the place rendering it unlivable and leaves all of us behind to breathe in unclean air and sick from the polluting trash left in what was once a clean place.
One “know-it-all” Ms. Stefanik has even voted against a climate bill designed to tackle some of the problems created by reckless trashing of our world. But the “leaders” have no problem using our tax dollars to support heading for the moon again and maybe even Mars, leaving behind this nearly unlivable polluted Earth.
Well, those left behind in the mess are mad. Come on leaders, we’ve asked you for decades to clean up and protect our environment. Seriously! If you can’t do it, get out of the way — maybe the moon or Mars can be the next neighborhood you hope to represent.
For the new candidates for leadership like Mr. Castelli, speak up now about climate change so when we vote, our vote will matter this time. We will not support those folks who took our tax dollars and then thought nothing of trashing our planet. We need a real leader representing our district. We in the neighborhood want to vote for someone who will solve problems not create them.
Kate Roos, Glens Falls