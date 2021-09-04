Letter to the editor: Speak up against hatefulness

Editor:

Elise Stefanik and her GOP invited Scott Presler to a Republican event to be held in Wilton.

Mr. Presler is a well known hate monger with ties to several white supremacy groups and QAnon.

He worked for ACT as a strategist.

ACT is designated as an anti-Muslim hate group that traffics in paranoia and anti-Muslim propaganda, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He collaborated with a neo-Nazi named Joey Roper and also helped organize a hate rally with the founder of the group Patriot Prayer, also designated a hate group.

He collaborated with Odentity Evropa and Vanguard America, two more white nationalist groups, which produced the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

He supported Ray Moore, accused of sexually assaulting young teens. And of course Trump, which leads to him organizing the "Stop the Steal" rallies and then onto the planning of the capitol storming on January 6th.

This is who our congresswoman is aligning herself with.

His three scheduled events here have ended up being canceled.