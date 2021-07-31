Letter to the editor: Speak up about climate catastrophe

Editor:

Recently, a friend sent me a distressing National Geographic article about extreme heat triggering mass die-offs and stress for wildlife in the West. The article described sweltering baby hawks throwing themselves out of nests, and mussels baking to death in their shells as record heat brought crisis to the Pacific Northwest.

Across the United States critical climate change with human cost is evidenced by:

• devastating wildfires with loss of homes and displaced families;

• severe drought with crop failure and ruined farms;

• on-going weather extremes with excess wind and rain, flooding, and hardship energy outages;

How many wake-up calls do we need?

How much will we tolerate without demanding prompt climate action from Congress?

Each of us is a small voice but thousands of "small voices" calling on congressional leaders for immediate climate action will sound to them like a cacophony. Here's a referral phone number to reach our New York senators (Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand) or senators blocking climate action bills (such as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Rick Scott):