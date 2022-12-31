Letter to the editor: Speak out before it's too late on Biochar

Kudos to The Post-Star and the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team for the Dec. 14 article about the owners of Saratoga Biochar Inc. who are proposing to build a multi-million dollar facility in the Moreau Industrial Park which would turn human waste into biosolids to be used for fertilizer.

As a resident of South Glens Falls, I have been concerned about the public health and safety issues associated with this proposal, and was stunned when the Moreau Planning Board approved this project, without the benefit of an independent scientific evaluation. The presence of PFAS (also known as forever chemicals), which is known to be a carcinogen, threatens both the air and water quality in the town of Moreau and surrounding communities. PFAS is one of the byproducts of producing biosolids. In addition, 40 trucks per day, six days per week would be traveling on Route 9 to transport human waste from across New York and surrounding states.

The company is proposing to build in the town of Moreau after it was recently rejected by two other towns in New York, Walkill and New Windsor, both in Orange County. The facility is currently under consideration for permits with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and there is a lawsuit that has been filed by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls. The Post-Star article reveals the incompetence of bad actors who cannot be trusted. I encourage all residents who will be impacted by this facility to ask questions and speak out before it is too late.

Victoria Clark,

South Glens Falls