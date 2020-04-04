Letter to the editor: Spanish Influenza article was fascinating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Thanks go out to The Post-Star for publishing Maury Thompson's excellent local history of the 1918-1919 Spanish Influenza.

I have read articles in general about this pandemic, but never one that was historically routed in the local area history. This article is excellent for it also took time to do that research and then to write a very excellent piece concerning that pandemic. It is a good 11 page collective of the account of the happenings in that time period.

What is interesting, is that we have a greater population density now than when in the 1918 influenza pandemic. There is also a difference in the viruses between the two, and all the medical knowledge of treatment of infectious diseases have come about, since 1918.

New vaccine developments and production used to be 10 years, and now we have the great governmental roll outs of vaccines in about 12-18 months. It is usually easier to start with "Clinical Trails" of drug therapeutics first, at the same time we have the research on the vaccine productions.

Ruth McClure, a former resident of Hudson Falls, New York

