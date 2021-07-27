Letter to the editor: Space billionaires aren't astronauts

Editor:

Should we cheer recent trips to space by billionaires?

They can thank some Higher being they were lucky they went up and came back down with no problems. But they are not astronauts.

For me to even call them one is disregarding those who worked to become one, who died on the pad before blasting into space or died over Texas. They worked to become one and didn't just pay to have a plane made to go up and back down. Today this was posted on a news site: The FAA just updated its definition of "astronaut." These two billionaires don't qualify.

If they were allowed to keep the idea, the next time I take a First Aid class I think I’ll go around calling myself Doctor. Why not? I would have better qualifications then they had to be an astronaut. Maybe more so, I would have to pass a test to get my card to do First Aid.

By the way, just think what all that money could have done for people here, the food pantries that could have been helped and right now the farmers… After all this pandemic has done such a job on us, to have lost those we did. The homes and business being lost with the fires out west…so much money spent on a joy ride.