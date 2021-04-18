Letter to the editor: Space at Bay and Glen should be a park

Editor:

I'm writing about the land at the intersection of Bay and Glen in downtown Glens Falls where there is now an open park. I believe this space should remain a park. There has been talk of creating a "pocket park" where South and Broad streets intersect. If an investment is to be made in a "downtown park," it could be for improvements to the park at Bay and Glen, which is a much more important space.

This property should remain a park, because the openness it provides to downtown gives it an uncrowded elegance where sunlight shines at the center of the city. This openness would be ruined by a massive building located in the space.

An open park also allows for two other important Glens Falls' entities to be better perceived — the "Church of the Messiah," with its beautiful stained glass windows and the Civil War Monument that stands out now because it rests between two parks.

The question is — what kind of "downtown" will the city of Glens Falls have: one crowded with buildings or one with graceful park space that everyone can enjoy?