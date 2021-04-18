Letter to the editor: Space at Bay and Glen should be a park

Editor:
I'm writing about the land at the intersection of Bay and Glen in downtown Glens Falls where there is now an open park. I believe this space should remain a park. There has been talk of creating a "pocket park" where South and Broad streets intersect. If an investment is to be made in a "downtown park," it could be for improvements to the park at Bay and Glen, which is a much more important space.
This property should remain a park, because the openness it provides to downtown gives it an uncrowded elegance where sunlight shines at the center of the city. This openness would be ruined by a massive building located in the space.
An open park also allows for two other important Glens Falls' entities to be better perceived — the "Church of the Messiah," with its beautiful stained glass windows and the Civil War Monument that stands out now because it rests between two parks.
The question is — what kind of "downtown" will the city of Glens Falls have: one crowded with buildings or one with graceful park space that everyone can enjoy?
For many years, "The Glens Falls Insurance Company" was located in the triangle of land at Glen and Bay. Therefore, I am suggesting this space remain a park and be dedicated to the memory of "The Glens Falls Insurance Company" and the people employed there.
A replica of the former insurance company's iconic building or a plaque might be created to go in the park with brick walkways added to remember loved ones that could help with the park's upkeep.
I believe renovating the current park and dedicating it to the insurance company would provide a tribute to the company's historic legacy and retain open space enhancing the "downtown" (or..."Downtown Glens Falls").
Debora Liddle, Glens Falls