Letter to the editor: Sowing distrust is undermining America

Editor:

Any person who sows seeds of distrust in the voting process of the United States of America does not deserve to serve in any public office.

The voting system of this country, perhaps not perfect, has worked for 200-plus years. To suggest otherwise is an affront to the millions of Americans who have trusted in and treasure its value.

The right to vote has been one of the foundation stones on which this country has been built. Not everyone I have voted for has been elected to the position they have sought. Yet, I have never questioned the integrity of our system of voting.

We the People go to the polls when there is an election, to voice our opinion as to whom we think should be serving, in the best interest of all Americans.

We all know, in our hearts, that when we vote we have done our civic duty as true Americans. And that we are acknowledging the sacrifices that millions of American men and women have made through the years to keep our country free from tyranny.