So these sewer dwellers, Antifa kill innocent Americans, and a Soros puppet prosecutor turns them lose without a minute's time behind bars. Then, a citizen that is petrified for his life (which we all would be) is sitting in his car, minding his own, when a mob of these creepy, crawlies surround him, slamming into the car, bashing its windows, rocking it, and threatens his life. The citizen kills one of these floating discards and the Soros-backed prosecutor sees he does life in prison, whereas he should never have been hauled into court in the first place. Where do these Black Lives Matter terrorists come off doing this to anyone? Since the police have been so demoralized by these Soros puppets that they are reluctant to respond, we the people must defend ourselves and our families. Am I wrong?
Why wasn't this story reported in this non-newspaper? instead we get stories like, let's prosecute swatters? Who will do that? We need additional laws on the books. Our cowardly leaders won't enforce the laws that are already on the books! We need more gun laws! What about the laws already in place? Who will enforce these laws against the garbage floating down our streets? Surely not the cowardly Soros puppets running this country into the toilet.
The dunce in the White House has been stealing the American tax payers blind for over 50 years. Who do the Soros people arrest? Mr. Trump! The man that they are so afraid of. The brilliant minds on the left pay millions to have this crime family put into the White House. Why? ... Cause China said so!
John Siebrecht
Queenbury