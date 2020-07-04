Letter to the editor: Sometimes, things rebound on you

Editor:

Recently, your paper published my letter about the frivolous lawsuit against the city brought by APEX (a Trump support group). I spoke briefly to the question of whose First Amendment rights were being trampled on and how the contentious opposition to the permit requirement might have been avoided had the police enforced the New York state Penal Law, disorderly conduct, by arresting those very same people who are now suing the mayor and chief who failed to arrest them.

Think about the irony of it.

• The Trumpers misbehave by disrupting a peaceful assembly of protesters and the peaceful protesters refuse to engage in Trumpian bully antics;

• The police have the law at their disposal to squelch dissent against the peaceful protesters, but they don’t arrest the aggressors;

• The peaceful protesters demand — through meetings and petitions — that the chief do his job by enforcing the law;

• The city ignores the pleas of the peaceful protesters and imposes a permit law that does not apply to spontaneous gatherings during national crises;