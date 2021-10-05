Letter to the editor: Something smells with septic inspections

Editor:

I totally support less pollution, cleaner waterways, etc. I am suspect, however, with the county Board of Supervisors proposal of "septic inspections."

Whenever a governmental entity singles out one fraction of a problem for "enforcement," it usually involves an underlying agenda. I'm sure septic pollution into our waterways does exist ... the scope of which is difficult to determine because it is unseen.

One septic system that is polluting our water is one too many. The reason their action is suspect to me is that, to my knowledge, it doesn't address any other form of pollution. This same governmental body that wants to impose restrictions, costs, etc. on property owners is preaching the old "do as I say not as I do" mentality.

Just what is an engineer going to discover without excavating one's yard? Nothing that a lay person couldn't ... or a septic contractor. If the Board of Supervisors were to say they were going to lead the way for cleaner water by stopping the dumping of just about every pollutant that exists into the waterways vis a vis storm drains piped directly into waterways without any biofilter ... motor oil, trash, salt, litter ... just to name a few.