Letter to the editor: Something rotten with protest rules

Editor:

Wow! So the DA will prosecute for disorderly conduct when pro-Trump counter-protesters disrupt a peaceful assembly of people lobbying Congresswoman Stefanik, and when they use profane and threatening language through bullhorns within inches of our faces?

I suppose Chief Lydon was misinformed because he told us in a meeting with the mayor on Sept. 18 in response to my question about making arrests for disorderly conduct that the DA "won't prosecute." Four other concerned citizens were at the meeting with me and will attest to that.

So, I suppose the chief was not truthful? Or, putting it kindly, this was all a misunderstanding? Problem is, these counter-protesters are emboldened now that the City Council ruled 8 feet is enough distance to separate opposing groups. They don't fear getting hauled into jail and they can do whatever they like to torment those with differing opinions? Something's rotten, here.

Agata Stanford, Glens Falls

