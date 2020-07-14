Letter to the editor: Some wave the flag while spewing hate

Editor:

In direct response to Mr. Nick Collins, proud member of APEX: Yes, we started a group called The New Resistance USA following the election of Trump. We have many local members. It's similar to APEX, in that we share thoughts, actions and ideas. The difference is our members use coherent wordage, can spell and don't resort to the filth posted in APEX of which I have pages of screenshots to prove what I say, along with video catching the actions of this group and others they have supported.

Starting with a protest, “Kids in Cages,” the local far right groups have stalked us. They show up at every event we have had. Even the women's March where a man with a bullhorn screamed we all should have been aborted. In front of children no less. We've been called “Commies,” “baby killers,” “sluts,” “f------ idiots.” Their diatribe is endless. We've been sent personal messages that are threatening by these “brave patriots.”

The thing is, we don't respond. We have never attended one of their rallies. Yet they are there every single time we have a peaceful gathering. Their behavior is disgusting.