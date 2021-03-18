Letter to the editor: Some understanding would be helpful

Editor:

I just wanted to talk about the population that I work with and the lack of understanding when it comes to them not being able to or not being willing to wear a mask. The majority of the time it is due to confusion or a feeling of discomfort and unfamiliarity — that is why they do not engage well with wearing a mask. It’s not for lack of complying or intentionally not following rules.

I’m talking about a population of individuals that has disabilities but are fully able in other areas. What they may lack in one area, they more than make up for in another.

I went out on Friday morning to take one of the ladies I care for to lunch, and I called ahead specifically to see if they could somehow try and accommodate us to still have an almost normal lunchtime experience for her despite her not being able to wear a mask. I was met with an immediate “No,” there was no consideration, no thought given, just a very cut and dry, black and white “No.”