Letter to the editor: Some understanding would be helpful

Editor:
I just wanted to talk about the population that I work with and the lack of understanding when it comes to them not being able to or not being willing to wear a mask. The majority of the time it is due to confusion or a feeling of discomfort and unfamiliarity — that is why they do not engage well with wearing a mask. It’s not for lack of complying or intentionally not following rules.
I’m talking about a population of individuals that has disabilities but are fully able in other areas. What they may lack in one area, they more than make up for in another.
I went out on Friday morning to take one of the ladies I care for to lunch, and I called ahead specifically to see if they could somehow try and accommodate us to still have an almost normal lunchtime experience for her despite her not being able to wear a mask. I was met with an immediate “No,” there was no consideration, no thought given, just a very cut and dry, black and white “No.”
The individuals that I care for are never a cookie cutter fit; they are exceptional human beings and yes, their needs are different, but we need people to be more understanding and take the time to accommodate and understand. Maybe even make an exception here or there, because we are not all cookie cutters. We are not black and white — we are all gray areas.
Heather Savio, Queensbury