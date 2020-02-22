Letter to the editor: Some thoughts about Trump and guns

Editor:

This is for the Trump people, but first a word with Bill Bombard who thinks "The government" wants to take our guns.

Do you realize that we are the government? We elect these people and shape this Government. You think Betty Little wants your gun? What about Dan Stec or Todd Kuznierz? Think they're coming for your gun? They're The Government.

Actually, I don't know their position on guns but I doubt they're after ours. And about your popgun, I'm sure you're a law-abiding guy, but say you break bad and run afoul of the police. They'll come for you and your gun will be of no use should you decide to exercise those 2nd Amendment rights as you see them.

Resist, they bring in SWAT. Maybe the National Guard. That Federalized police force you fear has been here all along. We pay for it. Relax and vote.

Now a word for the Trump supporters.

Trumpism is based upon a despicable foundation of propaganda to divide us and control you, then us. Trump is a conman and a criminal who has mastered the dark art that enabled Hitler to cow the German people into tolerating atrocities against minorities.