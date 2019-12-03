Editor:
A few random comments on the state of America today.
After all the bird-brained comments and actions of the four freshman Congresswomen, it would be more appropriate if they were called the squab.
I hereby dub Adam Schiff the poster boy for sleazy politicians. Boss Tweed was probably his childhood hero.
You would think that the leaders of the Democratic Party would realize by now that you can’t put on a dog and pony show with nothing but clowns and male donkeys.
The leaders of the Democrats have no worry about starving. The amount of egg on their faces will sustain them for quite a while.
If this were the 1930s, members of ANTIFA would be wearing brown shirts and idolize Hitler, Mussolini and Franco.
Why do Schiff, Nadler, Waters, et al, emulate Sen. McCarthy from back in the 1950s. Have they no shame?
Word association game: doctor–Hippocrates; Democrat-hypocrisy; Pelosi-hoity-toity; Schiff-histrionics; Intelligence Committee-hysterical.
Is it possible that the “journalists” at CNN, the Times, the Post and WSNBC all graduated magna cum laude from the Roland Hedley School of Journalism? Like ambulance chasing lawyers, a small number give the whole profession a bad name.
Rep. Pelosi and Sen. Schumer treat American voters like mushrooms. They keep us in the dark and feed us a lot of equine excrement.
Someone should inform Joe Biden that his Christmas dinner is ready early, his goose is cooked.
In 54 years of following politics and casting votes, I have never witnessed such a tawdry display of partisan politics, deceit, outright lies and spurious behavior like the Democrats have put on since the 2016 election. Their conduct is far worse than anything President Trump has done. If they had any honor at all they would resign.
Keith Southworth,
West Pawlet, Vt.