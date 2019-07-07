Editor:
I find it a bit depressing how things we became accustomed to in “the old” days have now disappeared. Not many of you around now are my age, so probably you wouldn't understand what these things are. Here are a few just for kicks.
Whatever happened to book bags? Kids just pack it all on their backs now. Whatever happened to used cars? I guess they must be those more expensive “pre-owned” cars. What a sinister way to get a few more bucks. Just re-word the name. Watching a movie recently, a lovely actress retired to her bedroom and started to undress. Prepared to ogle when she dropped her skirt, to my surprise, she was wearing something else, a slip. Do women still wear them?
In a restaurant recently, someone remarked about the dumb waiter. That really hit home. Whatever happened to dumbwaiters? In my wife’s apartment house growing up, we often hoisted the shopping goods up a shaftway to her apartment. I always loved seamed stockings on women. Girls hated to be seen wearing crooked seams. I guess that's why they stopped making them.
Whatever happened to galoshes? We never went out in the winter without them on our feet. And how about fedoras? I remember Yankee games where every man attending had one on his head. What I really miss now are the daily 15 minute radio shows. Men loved Tom Mix, Captain Midnight, Lone Ranger, Bulldog Drummond. Girls loved When a Girl Marries, Portia Faces Life, Lorenzo Jones and his wife Belle, Romance of Helen Trent and Stella Dallas. Whatever happened to corner candy stores where you could take a Mission soda out of a floor cooler like sarsaparilla or at the counter have a lime rickey or a chocolate egg cream. Wow, whatta time.
Gene Casella, Queensbury