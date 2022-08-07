Letter to the editor: Some sunshine filters in among the gloom

In Kansas, it was a victory for women’s reproductive rights — the vote 60% to 40% in a very conservative state. But it was more than that. It was independent people refusing to allow fundamentalist religion, right-wing Republican legislatures (created through gerrymandering and dark money), an extreme ideological Supreme Court, and bullies threatening and using their power to control our lives.

The majority of people do not want the overturning of Roe v. Wade, want EPA to regulate toxins in air and water, want to raise the minimum wage, want lower prescription drug costs and Medicare to negotiate prices, want to ban military-style assault weapons and raise the age for purchase to 21; want child tax credit and paid family leave (as every other democracy has), good public education; want the wealthy (the outrageous inequality between rich and poor increasing with the Republican tax cut) to pay their fair share of taxes. They want a sustainable and resilient Earth for their children.

How was this extreme right-wing minority able to enforce their will on the majority? Through misinformation and lies of a “stolen election,” corporate money, voter suppression, threats of violence, through fabricated and manipulated fear of “invasion,” “grooming,” “pedophiles,” “critical race theory” and a “communist Democratic conspiracy.”

There are real fears: Kentucky has devastating floods, destroying homes and lives, uncontrollable wildfires devastate California and New Mexico, droughts threaten farmers and the availability of drinking water. There is a climate crisis. Our democracy is threatened. People are tired of a tyrant (Trump) waving his hand endorsing candidates who are totally loyal to his lie of a stolen election and his clear desire for autocratic control, surrounding himself with worshippers like Stefanik, who, for power, has pledged total allegiance to him, betraying her constituents, our democracy, and our livable earth.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann