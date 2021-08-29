Letter to the editor: Some places aren't meant for letting loose

Editor:

As parents, we thought we did everything right.

We researched the schools, the neighborhood — after a three-year search, we bought a house on a private dead-end with only two neighbors so our kids could be safe from strangers.

We had six wonderful years.

But that all ended after one neighbor sold and the new homeowner turned the house into a year-round short-term rental.

Now, because of foul language and a list of inappropriate behaviors, we’re not comfortable letting our children outside without adult supervision. We’ve become security for the town and front desk clerk against our will.

We had no idea how short-term rentals could disrupt the life of a neighbor.

Neighborhoods are built for neighbors, not strangers. In the last year and a half, we've estimated that more than 400 strangers have "lived" next door. That's 400 strangers who had access to our children.

As a father and a husband, that's a frightening thought. Sure, we can move, but to where? They’re everywhere and can pop up in any neighborhood.