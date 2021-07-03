Letter to the editor: Some need trolleys to live their lives

Editor:

I am a physically disabled older adult who no longer drives. I live in Lake George, which is not served by F.A.M.E — Greater Glens Falls Transit's door-to-door bus service for the handicapped and seniors.

Since the autumn, I have been looking forward to regaining my independence ... by that, I mean my ability to get out and about on my own, without depending on a friend to take me to the grocery store once a week — the only time I get to see the outside world.

So I was overjoyed to see on the GGFT website that regular trolley service resumed today. Only ... it didn't. I waited 45 minutes on Route 9 for the north trolley ... in vain. No trolley!

All I wanted to do was buy a few groceries in the village —way too far for me to walk, as I cannot physically walk far most days. But no joy. No bus ever appeared.

Tourists are not the only ones using the trolley buses. Residents use them as well. But sadly, GGFT'S focus seems to be solely on pandering to tourists, and the locals are left empty-handed.