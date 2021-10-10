Letter to the editor: Some in country play on divisions

Editor:

In a recent magazine article, President Grant was quoted as having said after victory in the Civil War, that were such an event to take place again, "The dividing line would not be the Mason Dixon Line, but the line between intelligence and patriotism, and superstition, ambition and ignorance." Ignorance is not stupidity. In many instances, it is willful; Elise Stefanik knows what reality is. She chooses to ignore it.

Superstition is the response of persons overwhelmed by the complexities of many issues and social changes. They evade responsibility for informing themselves by buying into the most ridiculous notions. Lasers from outer space are easier to understand than modern economics or foreign affairs.

Sidney Powell, Trump attorney, argued in court that "nobody believes these things." Tucker Carlson's defense in acourt case was that he was an entertainer, not a journalist. Ditto for Fox News. It is an entertainment outlet.

Ambition is clearly shown in the careers of DeSantis, Hawley, Cruz, Abbott and Stefanik. The first four have national ambitions, the last statewide office, since her 21st District might be gerrymandered by a Democratic Legislature.