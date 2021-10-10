Letter to the editor: Some in country play on divisions

Editor:
In a recent magazine article, President Grant was quoted as having said after victory in the Civil War, that were such an event to take place again, "The dividing line would not be the Mason Dixon Line, but the line between intelligence and patriotism, and superstition, ambition and ignorance." Ignorance is not stupidity. In many instances, it is willful; Elise Stefanik knows what reality is. She chooses to ignore it.
Superstition is the response of persons overwhelmed by the complexities of many issues and social changes. They evade responsibility for informing themselves by buying into the most ridiculous notions. Lasers from outer space are easier to understand than modern economics or foreign affairs.
Sidney Powell, Trump attorney, argued in court that "nobody believes these things." Tucker Carlson's defense in acourt case was that he was an entertainer, not a journalist. Ditto for Fox News. It is an entertainment outlet.
Ambition is clearly shown in the careers of DeSantis, Hawley, Cruz, Abbott and Stefanik. The first four have national ambitions, the last statewide office, since her 21st District might be gerrymandered by a Democratic Legislature.
These people hold degrees from prestigious universities. Ask them for a national Republican Platform; they have none. William Buckley, founder of the modern Conservative Party, stated: "We have no platform. Our job is to tear things down."
We have reached a point at which we are demonstrating that democracy is incapable of solving problems. More and more countries are turning to authoritarian leaders. In our country, Republican state legislators are enacting laws that allow state legislatures to overturn popular votes.
Republican presidential candidates have not won a national popular vote since George W. Bush. Voter suppression laws and culture wars are key to Republican victory.
Thomas Smith, Argyle