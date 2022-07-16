Letter to the editor: Some facts about Ukraine and US

Some facts about Ukraine and US

So, it looks like the Putin/Trump regime is slithering its way into the Glens Falls area. One letter writer was following their Soviet agenda by smearing President Biden and Ukraine. According to the writer, it sounds like he doesn’t think that Ukraine has the right to be an independent country. He states that Ukraine was always a Russian territory and never an independent state on its own. Ukraine was made a country on Aug. 24, 1991. The U.S. also established diplomatic relations with Ukraine in 1991! His claims get even more outlandish in his “propaganda” letter. “They were never allies of the U.S., they never did anything for the NATO states, blah, blah, blah.”

A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area. Relations between NATO and Ukraine date back to the early 1990s and have since developed into one of the most substantial of NATO’S partnerships.

U.S. imports from Ukraine include iron and steel, inorganic chemicals, iron and steel products, aircraft, and agricultural products.

As for it being Biden’s fault for high gas prices, no president has control over that. They can give big oil companies tax cuts, which is what Trump did in February of 2018. Exxon-Mobil’s 4th-quarter profit nearly quintupled after that! Ten large oil companies in 2021 are estimated to have earned $43 billion in pretax profits in the U.S. of which 2% was paid in taxes to state governments. Republican lawmakers in Congress will not raise a finger to change that! The letter writer says if big oil “goes out of business, where do we buy our oil”? With those tax cuts, I think they are set for quite a while!

This is the kind of rhetoric that needs to end! By repeating Trump’s lies, you are looking very foolish!

June Woodard, Queensbury