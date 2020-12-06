Letter to the editor: Some aren't careful despite pandemic

The following quote is from a conversation with a local nurse on Facebook. It is her response, verbatim: “Sir, I’m a nurse and have walked through the trenches. Know the precautions. Having my children and grandchildren at my home for Thanksgiving is far less a risk than going to buy groceries. The governor is outrageous in his demands on people. And I bet he has more than 10 people at his home. I use my masks. Take all the precautions, as do my family. But I also refuse to follow cold non-caring standards. I feel sorry for people such as you who are so paralyzed by fear that they are cold to the ones they love due to this virus. You never know when will be the last time you see someone you love. Yes, my profession has also taught me that. It is us nurses who have always risked our own lives and safety to protect people such as you. So you can think of me however you like. Your opinion does not matter. But I must say you need to look around at the whole picture and not just what the government tells you to do. There are many opinions out there on how this virus should be handled. Answer me a question: why is it wrong for me to have a normal Thanksgiving with trusted family members but not wrong for people to assemble with strangers for protest and such? Who is at greater risk. You tell me? I say I’m safer with my family.”