Soldiers past and present deserve honor
Editor:
I never get tired writing about veterans, as they are a special group of people that join our military to serve our country, the United States of America.
Veterans put their life on the line for us to do what they are told whether they like it or not. Freedom comes with a price that goes beyond words. Many of these brave young men and women do not come back to their loved ones; they die fighting for freedom in one form or another. Many come back wounded and need the best of care we can give them. Lots of these veterans come back with wounds no one can see. They need special help to cope with life and do the best they can.
It is not easy for any of the above to live the good life as a free American. They need all the help our government can give them. They only ask to be taken care of in the proper way, and maybe just the following words from us Americans. Thank you for service to our country. Without their service to our country, we would not be a free nation today. We as Americans should never forget their service to us.
God bless our veterans and active duty men and women.
Sid Gordon, World War II Veteran, Saratoga