Letter to the editor: Solar farm doesn't fit in Warrensburg

Editor:
Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed to protect the essential character of the town’s open space resources — mountains, rivers and lakes, parks and recreation areas and the diverse architectural heritage, and to enhance the Main Street corridor to both maintain quality of life and encourage economic growth.
As a “Gateway to the Adirondacks,” Warrensburg welcomes visitors and residents to experience its natural and cultural resources. We also welcome people who wish to invest in our community. The town’s comprehensive plan is the road map to how we can encourage economic growth and maximize these resources.
The current solar farm proposed on the footprint of the most extensive area of hiking trails on Hackensack Mountain, and adjacent to residential properties, contradicts both the goals of WBI and the guidelines of the comprehensive plan.
The logging of 17 acres of forests and trails, the removal of the parking area at the trailhead and the destruction of a scenic vista that draws people to our community is hardly worth the cents per capita gain in accordance to the terms of the lease agreement. The impact on surrounding property values alone would equate to tax dollars lost when values would decrease and owners grieve, resulting in a net financial loss to the town.
Our elected officials did not share the location or the size of this project with the taxpayers in either the legal notice or the town resolution. As our Planning Board reviews the application presented by a newly formed LLC, there are many questions that remain unanswered.
The town is offering a public hearing during the next Planning Board Meeting via YouTube on Tuesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. Links should be found on the town website and Facebook page.
Teresa A. Whalen, Chairperson
Warrensburgh Beautification Inc.