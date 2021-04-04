Letter to the editor: Solar farm doesn't fit in Warrensburg

Editor:

Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed to protect the essential character of the town’s open space resources — mountains, rivers and lakes, parks and recreation areas and the diverse architectural heritage, and to enhance the Main Street corridor to both maintain quality of life and encourage economic growth.

As a “Gateway to the Adirondacks,” Warrensburg welcomes visitors and residents to experience its natural and cultural resources. We also welcome people who wish to invest in our community. The town’s comprehensive plan is the road map to how we can encourage economic growth and maximize these resources.

The current solar farm proposed on the footprint of the most extensive area of hiking trails on Hackensack Mountain, and adjacent to residential properties, contradicts both the goals of WBI and the guidelines of the comprehensive plan.