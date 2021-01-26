Letter to the editor: Solar arrays won't generate jobs

Editor:

Some comments after reading Chad Arnold's article on Gov. Cuomo's announced Washington County/Fort Edward solar projects. Where in Fort Edward are said projects to be built? I'd think that might be of interest to readers.

Laura Oswald's comments that the supposed permanent job increases would be marginal at best, despite the claims of the governor, seem to be spot on. Passing the solar facilities outside of Whitehall, my impression is that, after construction, it might employ a lawn mower and a rare tech visit.

And lastly, Mr. Arnold's comment in the last paragraph about a "facility in Greenwich and several others in the Eastern portion of the county, including the town of Easton." Since Easton is on the western side of Washington County (I would presume it derives its name from being on the eastern side of the Hudson), I'm a tad confused as to how anything in Easton could be called in eastern Washington County.

James Carman, Hudson Falls

