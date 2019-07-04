Editor:
I enjoyed Kathleen Moore’s article on the solar panel dispute today. I have a 20-year solar city lease where all of the power generated belongs to me. I have had the system for over five years, and in five years I only paid National Grid for electricity two months one winter, around $30 one month and $40 the next, which included the delivery fee which I still have to pay. The current delivery fee is around $17/month. That was the year people had triple electric bills for the same months. I also have received checks from SolarCity for when my panels didn’t meet the agreed-upon output for the year, despite not having to pay National Grid for electricity and still getting my credit from National Grid in April, when they buy the surplus produced from the prior year. It doesn’t mean I don’t pay for electricity, it stabilized my electric costs to the same amount each month for 20 years.
I was wondering, during the meeting, did anyone propose what may be a solution for everyone? The solution which seems logical to me would be to raise the panels up so they don’t impact the neighbor with glare. It would provide the owner with a usable shaded area and also give the neighbor shade in the evening. Apex could, as a nice gesture, extend the footing beams. If the panels can go on a single-story roof, make the ground based a minimum height equal to a single story roof line when this type of situation arises.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls