Letter to the editor: Sojourner Truth finally recognized

Today, 6/14, The Post-Star printed a great column on the findings of a NY court document submitted by a former slave woman, suing to get her 5-year-old son released from slavery in Alabama. This is a primary example of the history of our country that nobody ever hears or learns about in a classroom or otherwise.

I've written letters to the editor about how I feel about our need to expand Martin Luther King Jr. Day into a national Black history week. In particular, the names of some of the great unrecognized historical black figures such as Crispus Attucks (1st U.S. martyr in Boston Massacre), Harriet Tubman (underground railway), Frederick Douglass (outstanding statesman) and Sojourner Truth (champion abolitionist) were among my mentions.

The latter, little-known Sojourner Truth was the subject of today's printing. Escaped from slavery in upstate NY, she had an incredible lifetime of giving talks and authoring books on the evils of slavery and inferior treatment of women. Incapable of reading or writing, with help, she signed her X to a writ of habeus corpus, demanding the release of her 5-year-old son into slavery, and won. His body wreaked of beatings. In the 1850s, she became a major speaker and gave the outstanding speech at a women's rights conference in Akron, Ohio, known as “Ain't I a Woman?”

Born in 1797, Isabelle Baumfree, later Isabelle Van Wagener (after her owner), she was sold in slavery four times. Later on, she dictated her autobiography and it became so popular, she joined with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton in fighting for women's rights. Even President Lincoln saw to confiding in her. Frequently raped by her owners and mother of 13 children sold into slavery, this is one outstanding historical American figure deserving of monumental recognition.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

