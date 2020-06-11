Letter to the editor: Socialists, China will ruin America

Editor:
Cuomo killed fracking and the thousands of related jobs; killed nuclear power by closing the power plant, a source of clean, cheap, safe energy; along with killing gas line drilling for much needed fuel for thousands of customers. He wasted millions on the failed solar energy plant, light bulb and microchip factories but still wants expensive wind and solar projects built.
His nursing home admittance policy was terrible, and the new bail release law frees criminals quickly back out again. Now he is watching on TV the rioters looting and burning while thousands of businesses are killed and ruined while he does nothing about it as he considers it a peaceful demonstration mostly. Why weren't the State Police called in early to stop the terrible damage done to innocent hardworking taxpayers across the state?
Going from a booming economy (thank Trump) to a pandemic one (thank Communist China), Nancy Pelosi and her followers see this as leverage to promote their own progressive agendas supported by the media, newspapers, and major TV channel anchors. The Democrats will keep up their efforts to sway the public to join their own relentless campaign to remove Trump from office.
During Obama's pitiful administration, hardly a negative criticism in the press, many praises for him and Michelle. No mention of Melania Trump usually in the news, but we hear more about Megan and Prince Harry than we do of our own first lady. What about Joe Biden's sexual abuse charge? Swept under the rug while Kavanaugh was vilified.
Socialist is just a dressed-up word for Communist but the progressive Democrats appear comfortable embracing the Socialist label these days. Don't let the progressive Democrats, along with the Socialists and Communist China ruin America. Time for the media to wake up.
Marjorie Bovee, Hadley
