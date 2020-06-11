Letter to the editor: Socialists, China will ruin America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Cuomo killed fracking and the thousands of related jobs; killed nuclear power by closing the power plant, a source of clean, cheap, safe energy; along with killing gas line drilling for much needed fuel for thousands of customers. He wasted millions on the failed solar energy plant, light bulb and microchip factories but still wants expensive wind and solar projects built.

His nursing home admittance policy was terrible, and the new bail release law frees criminals quickly back out again. Now he is watching on TV the rioters looting and burning while thousands of businesses are killed and ruined while he does nothing about it as he considers it a peaceful demonstration mostly. Why weren't the State Police called in early to stop the terrible damage done to innocent hardworking taxpayers across the state?

Going from a booming economy (thank Trump) to a pandemic one (thank Communist China), Nancy Pelosi and her followers see this as leverage to promote their own progressive agendas supported by the media, newspapers, and major TV channel anchors. The Democrats will keep up their efforts to sway the public to join their own relentless campaign to remove Trump from office.