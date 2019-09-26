Editor:
What's in a name? "Socialism" is pretty scary. Unless it’s our neighborhood school district. Then it is something we take pride in: the physical plant, the sports teams, academic successes and the flowering of our children. Yet there is nothing in the Constitution about public education, much less free public education (and transportation too, even to private schools). We make that investment in our own and our neighbors' children, because our nation is better for it.
Public education is pure socialism; we own it through our taxes. We elect school board members who hire the bosses (superintendents) who make everything happen. We like this kind of socialism, because it makes our lives and our country better. The same can be said about public roads, state parks, Medicare, Social Security and all the other (socialist) programs that make our country work. It's just neighbors helping neighbors, on a really large scale. Maybe we should just call it "Neighborism." Then it wouldn't be so scary.
Lawrence Boylan, Saratoga Springs