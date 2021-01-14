Letter to the editor: Social media allows people to show their ugliness

Editor:

I was nauseated to read Kathleen Moore's article of Jan. 11 in which she referenced online hatemongers blaming a local woman for her own death from COVID-19 and suggesting that the death of older folks who die from the virus is not newsworthy — no doubt the same folks who screamed "All lives matter" last summer.

Anonymous cowards spewing venom from behind a screen are such tough guys. I am so sorry for the Metevier/Perkett family that they have to read such nastiness about their loved one. Many people are so adamant about rejecting the scientific and public health reality, recklessly politicized by some, that they don't care who they hurt in the process.

Social media is not making people in our community meaner. It's allowing them to more easily reveal what was inside of them all along. And a lot of it is ugly.

Brian Farenell, Glens Falls

