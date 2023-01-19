Letter to the editor: So-called 'bruising' was a victory for all

So here I am, again ... thinking about the headline I read as I was checking out of Tops market on the front page of The Post-Star. "Bruised, weakened" regarding the recent negotiations on who the next speaker of the House was going to be. NO! That wasn't weak or bruising, that was democracy at its best.

The House is such an important branch of government with voices from every district in the U.S.

Under Pelosi, 4,500-page bills were being shoved through, limiting all but about six House members, and that all changed for the good of us.

People tend to forget that our government doesn't have money, they have debt (ours), and our money and the transparency hasn't been there. We're on thin ice as a country right now and quick decisions aren't what's needed.

Yes, it got somewhat heated, but that's good, it means these holdouts care, that happens, and after the four or five days it was settled. That's not a long time at all for such negotiations that important. That's what our country is all about, everyone having a voice!

This paper is so liberal bias it's sickening at times, seeing all the failures that's gone on since 2020 including its 2-star rating online.

I truly believe the so-called "bruising" was a victory for us all!

Ben Smith,

Warrensburg