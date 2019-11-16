Editor:
Horrendous day making appointments. All started as a normal day walking the dog in the snow, then going to breakfast at the Crossroads at about 6 a.m. Still snowing after eating, and weather reports are all over the place. So it's over to the Northway. Ramp is not plowed. Well, the road will be drivable. Not plowed. Driving my all-wheel-drive car in these conditions is a chore. The car wants to drive itself and is fighting me for control. Down to Warrensburg; finally see a state plow truck not clearing the road. Truck is a small flatbed truck with a sander and plow, but he is just driving south. Pass the slow-moving state truck. Conditions going down to Lake George are the same as when I got on in Chestertown. Make it down to Glens Falls Hospital for my 9 a.m. appointment about 8:15 a.m. They take me right away. Back out to the Northway and back southbound, still no plows in sight. Make it down to Fishers Ferry and see three plows in the northbound lane, backing up traffic as they go. Get to my destination in Latham and shortly return to the Northway, now northbound, and find three lanes of backed-up traffic. Can see flashing lights in front of the traffic blocking and one from passing them as they plow bare pavement all the way to Malta. When they pull off and let the traffic go, pavement is bare with no plows in front of us. Make my appointment at Wilton MRI early. Happy till I talk to the receptionist and find out that they called me at 7:47 a.m. for confirmation that I was coming and I have till 8 a.m. to do, so appointment canceled.
Pat Farrell, Brant Lake