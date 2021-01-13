Letter to the editor: Snowden, Assange deserve freedom

Editor:

As the president's first term winds down we've landed in an uncharacteristic moment of opportunity. And two issues of extreme significance — the protection of press freedom and the obligation a democratic government has to provide transparency to its citizens — need attention from people of all political persuasions.

Nothing could do more to bolster these essential protections than a presidential pardoning of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden.

In both the case of Assange and Snowden, the U.S. government seeks to imprison these men indefinitely for having brought light to criminal actions the government committed both in our name and purposefully in darkness. Because democratic governments derive their power from a consenting public, we cannot offer our consent to exercises of power that are deliberately hidden from us.

And so democracy cannot function without an informed citizenry, and no two men have done more to inform U.S. citizens of the true nature of U.S. foreign policy and domestic mass surveillance than Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.