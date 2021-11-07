Letter to the editor: SNAP can help families with food

Editor:

As our community works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remember that many families — even those who are working — still struggle to put food on the table. For low-wage earners, part-time and seasonal workers, and those looking for a job, having enough to feed a family can be hard. Area food pantries do a fine job, but are too often short-term solutions to full-time needs. Income eligibility guidelines are, also, set up to benefit households with a disabled or 60-plus member and/or with dependent (child or adult care) expenses.

If you know a working family struggling to make ends meet, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be able to help. SNAP helps families in the tri-county region and beyond stretch their food budget by providing monthly benefits on an EBT card that can be used at most grocery stores, many farmers markets and some approved online retailers.

For many area residents, SNAP can be the difference between a child succeeding in school, an adult being productive at the workplace and persons of all ages remaining safe and healthy. The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) can tell you if you may be eligible for SNAP, and help you complete and submit an application. These services are free and confidential.

For more information about SNAP in Warren County or a referral to your NOEP coordinator in a neighboring county, please contact Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties at 518-793-6212, ext. 32 or 518-424-7525.

Bennet F. "Ben" Driscoll Jr., Catholic Charities, Glens Falls

