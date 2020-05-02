Letter to the editor: SNAP can help families during difficult times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Many people in our community have lost their jobs, seen a reduction in their hours and income and may be wondering how they will feed themselves and their families. If you or someone you know needs help buying food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be able to help.

SNAP can help people who are struggling to afford enough food. SNAP provides monthly benefits on a debit card that can be used to purchase food at grocery stores and some farmers markets. You can apply for SNAP and use SNAP benefits while keeping a safe distance from others. Your SNAP application and other requirements can be fulfilled online, by phone or by email. SNAP recipients can also ask a friend or loved one to shop for them, using their benefit card.

Each month in 2019, approximately 3,700 Warren County households accessed SNAP benefits. Many of those were from working families. Many more were eligible to receive SNAP then and many individuals and families who have never sought assistance before may be eligible now.

SNAP may be the relief you and your family needs to keep food on the table during this difficult time. Stay healthy with SNAP.