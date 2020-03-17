Letter to the editor: SNAP assistance essential for needy

Editor:

Life brings extra challenges to people who live with a disability as well as those responsible for the care of a disabled child or adult member of their household. Putting food on the table should not be one of those challenges.

Disabled Americans rank among our most vulnerable populations, often burdened with enormous medical bills and mental and physical restrictions that make holding down a job difficult and in other cases impossible. Many of these people, our community neighbors, find themselves having to choose between paying their monthly bills and getting proper nutrition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can help to eliminate that worry. SNAP helps stretch food dollars for low-income individuals and some working families. Monthly benefits are automatically deposited into participants’ accounts. Using a special debit card, participants can buy food from local stores and farmers’ markets. On a monthly basis, the program helps approximately 3,750 households in Warren County stretch their food budgets.

Because SNAP dollars are spent locally, the program benefits all community members and the businesses that serve them. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, every $5 in new SNAP benefits generates as much as $9 in economic activity.