Letter to the editor: Smith's speech captured integrity

Editor:

Imagine it is June 1, 1950, Harry Truman has been president since 1945. Stalinist Russia has developed a nuclear bomb. Mao has taken control of China. Communism is on the rise. All this leads to an ugly stain on American history, McCarthyism.

McCarthyism, where character assassination, false innuendo and fear-mongering were Joe McCarthy and Roy Cohn's specialty. Women (Rosie) have returned to domestic life, leaving world leadership to men. The Korean War hadn't started, the southeast Asian domino theory was in its infancy and the democratically elected leader of Iran hadn't been assassinated for nationalizing their oil fields.

It is on this stage that a true American hero spoke out. Margaret Chase Smith spoke out against the evils infecting our democracy, echoing the wisdom contained in George Washington's farewell address and foreshadowing today's putridly partisan politics.

June 1, 2020 will be the 70th anniversary of Margaret Chase Smith's, "Declaration of Conscience" in which a first-term female senator (imagine that for a moment) stood up to the powers that be and called them out, promoting the greater good, over party.