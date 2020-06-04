Letter to the editor: Smith will make outstanding judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

It is a pleasure to write this letter to support Rob Smith for Warren County Court Judge. I have known Rob for the past 19 years and believe he would make an outstanding judge.

Rob has a solid background for this judgeship position. He has been a court attorney for the past 19 years and is not only familiar with the responsibilities of a judge, he has participated in and assumed many of these responsibilities on a daily basis. For example, Rob writes judicial decisions, prepares files for trials, researches the law and conducts conferences.

However it’s not just Rob’s legal experience, it’s his personal qualities that give me confidence that he would be a great judge. From my experience interacting with Rob, he has shown qualities of patience, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, firmness, courage, understanding, compassion, humility and common sense. He deals with people calmly and courteously and would be willing to hear and consider the views of all sides of a case.

I believe the most logical choice for the next Warren County Court judge would be Rob Smith, so please join me and many others in endorsing him for this position.

Annemarie LaVigne, Mechanicville

Former Warren County Family Court Chief Clerk

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0